Democrat Rita Hart files House challenge to six-vote Iowa loss

Democrat Rita Hart has followed through on her pledge to challenge the close results in Iowa's 2nd District with the House, filing a "notice of contest" Tuesday.

On Nov. 30, Iowa election officials certified the results in the open 2nd District contest showing GOP state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks with a six-vote lead after a recount. In her filing with the House, Hart identifies 22 ballots that her campaign described as "legally cast but unlawfully excluded" from the recount. If those ballots were counted, Hart would win by nine votes.

“As I have said from the beginning of this entire process, nothing is more important than ensuring every Iowan has their vote counted,” Hart said in a statement. “Everyone has acknowledged that there are uncounted votes left and after reviewing those ballots and making sure they are counted, it will be clear that I have won this election."

Miller-Meeks slammed Hart's move as "shameful" on Twitter, saying in a video that Hart "wants Washington politicians to override the will of Iowa voters and disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of Iowa voters."

"I won the election decided by nearly 400,000 Iowans but Sen. Hart now wants a process run by one Californian, Nancy Pelosi, and decided in Washington's hyper-partisan, dysfunctional atmosphere and not according to Iowa law," Miller-Meeks said. "Iowans have spoken. Rita Hart should listen."