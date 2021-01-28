Insurrection aftermath: Staffers struggle with trauma, guilt and fear

They replay the day in their minds, hear threats when they pick up the phone, and try to keep doing their jobs. Congressional staffers are still struggling in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, whether they hid from the violent mob in their workplace or watched in terror from home.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the ongoing toll last week, when she told reporters that she attended a session on trauma hosted by the Office of the Attending Physician and Office of Employee Assistance. The items stolen from her office and the glass and furniture broken at the Capitol were simply violations of property, she said, even if they signaled a larger threat to democracy.

“I respect the speaker’s office and the accoutrement of history that is there. But I’m more concerned about the damage that they did to our staff, to our colleagues in the Congress, to the custodial staff,” she said. “That is damage. That is damage that must be addressed.”

More than a dozen congressional aides and workers within the legislative branch spoke to CQ Roll Call about the anguish of the past few weeks, most requesting that their names not be used so they could candidly describe their own mental health and the resources provided by their employers.

Helplessness at home

As rioters overtook Capitol Police and stormed the building, some staffers took cover in offices, hiding under desks, donning gas masks and barricading doors. Many more watched anxiously from home, not knowing if their colleagues, friends or bosses would survive. They followed on live TV and tracked tweets and frantic texts sent from inside.