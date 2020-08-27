At the Races: Calamari vs. lobster. Discuss

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Republicans are making their pitch to voters at the GOP convention this week by highlighting President Donald Trump’s pre-pandemic economic achievements and trying to put a positive spin on his response to COVID-19, while also warning of impending doom should Democrats win in November.

The battle for Congress largely took a back seat during the national party convention. Neither of the congressional campaign committee chairs was scheduled to speak, and just one vulnerable senator and a handful of candidates in competitive House races landed prime-time speaking slots. But as the convention grabbed headlines this week, several Republicans in down-ballot races sought to define their own races by launching new TV ads.

The ads ranged from positive bio spots to attacks on Democratic incumbents. Some candidates in districts that Trump carried in 2016 embraced the “law and order” message that dominated the convention stage. In New York’s 22nd District, former Rep. Claudia Tenney launched an ad featuring a police officer who was supporting her campaign against Rep. Anthony Brindisi. In New York’s 11th, an ad from state Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis accused her opponent, Rep. Max Rose, of supporting defunding the police. (He does not.)

The question for Republicans is whether this law-and-order message will work, especially in swing states. Former Pennsylvania GOP Rep. Robert S. Walker, now a lobbyist, suggested it will.