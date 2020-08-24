Army veteran Sean Parnell didn’t mention that he was running for Congress when he took the stage Monday night at the Republican National Convention. But his stint in the national spotlight underscored his campaign strategy: stress his military service and enthusiastically support President Donald Trump.

The Pennsylvania Republican began his nearly five- minute speech by detailing his service in Afghanistan, when his platoon came under fire, outnumbered by the Taliban.

“In our darkest hour, when our survival depended on each other, my men and I learned an important lesson: We all bleed red,” Parnell said. “Our differences did not define us. United we were unbeatable.”

Parnell’s speech comes less than a week after his opponent, Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb, a Marine veteran, was featured at the Democratic convention as part of a 17-person keynote address.

That both parties chose to spotlight the race for Pennsylvania’s 17th District in the Pittsburgh suburbs highlights the importance both Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have put on the Keystone State in the battle for the White House. Trump carried Pennsylvania by less than 1 point in 2016. Biden, a Scranton native, launched his presidential run in Philadelphia.