What a ‘Biden-Warren’ policy agenda could look like

ANALYSIS — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has proposed about $8 trillion in new spending over a decade, with tax increases to cover only around half the cost, based on various independent analyses and campaign materials. That might limit Democrats’ bandwidth to implement Biden’s agenda even if his party sweeps in November, as current polling and political betting markets indicate. A likely thin Senate Democratic majority would mean even less margin for error.

The former vice president’s climate and health care plans are his most costly, and probably the most contentious; it’s not certain even an all-Democratic Washington would take on those fights right out of the gate. But Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Biden’s onetime-rival-turned-influential-surrogate, laid out an alternative playbook for the nominee and his prospective vice president during last week’s Democratic convention.

“Vice President Biden and Kamala Harris — they want to see us expand Social Security, they want to see us cancel a big chunk of student loan debt, they want to see us expand access to child care,” Warren said on NBC’s “Today Show” last Monday.

Later that night at a watch party for progressives, Warren sounded the refrain again: “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will increase Social Security benefits, cancel student loan debt and expand access to affordable, safe and high-quality child care.”

It’s a policy trifecta that checks important political boxes: The elderly, who typically vote in droves; younger voters, whom Biden needs to turn out; and parents facing tough work-life balance challenges, particularly with COVID-19.