A reality check on Joe Biden’s Democratic convention promises

Presidential nominee Joe Biden and other speakers at the Democratic National Convention laid out a bold and ambitious to-do list this week. Some of it was thematic, like the promises to unify the country and make the government more accountable to the public.

But there were also specific plans in Biden’s speech accepting the nomination Thursday night, many contained in one section building off the theme to “build back better” from the current economic downturn. Those plans likely rely on his party winning control of the Senate and House in November.

But while some might be low-hanging fruit, others are a reach even with solid control and the elimination of the filibuster in the Senate. Here’s a look at what he said — and the reality confronting those promises.

COVID-19

“We’ll develop and deploy rapid tests with results available immediately. We'll make the medical supplies and protective equipment our country needs. And we’ll make them here in America. So we will never again be at the mercy of China and other foreign countries in order to protect our own people.”

Reality: The U.S.’s capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests has greatly improved since the early days of the pandemic. New testing technologies, like rapid tests, pooled testing and saliva-based tests, are helping boost capacity. President Donald Trump’s administration announced this week it was invoking the Defense Production Act to gain first priority to ship rapid tests to nursing homes.

Democrats have criticized Trump for not using the Defense Production Act more aggressively to develop medical supplies and equipment that have been in high demand and sometimes short supply. Lawmakers in both parties have expressed concern since before the health crisis about the U.S.’s dependence on foreign countries, particularly China, for medical supplies.