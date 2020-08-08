Trump signs COVID-19 economic relief actions

President Donald Trump on Saturday signed a series of executive actions intended to extend and expand COVID-19 relief, including suspending payroll tax collection and boosting federal support for unemployment benefits.

It wasn’t immediately clear the legal authority under which the president was acting in making the orders, which came at a news conference at his country club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The president signed the orders before he was scheduled to fly to Long Island, New York, for high-dollar fundraisers in the Hamptons.

Trump also announced he was signing orders designed to prevent evictions, continue student loan deferrals through at least the end of the year and provide for partially reviving expanded unemployment insurance.

The suspension of payroll taxes may be the most contentious of the orders, which he said would apply through the end of the year for people making up to $100,000 a year. The text indicates the actual sum is $104,000 a year.

The president said he was signing “a directive instructing the Treasury Department to allow employers to defer payment of the employee portion of certain payroll taxes,” from either Aug. 1 or Sept. 1 through the end of 2020. The text circulated said the beginning of September, but the president suggested that would change.