House candidates given convention airtime have common feature: Trump loyalty

GOP campaign officials say they have assembled a slate of candidates who can win back the House in 2020, but just two of them secured prime time speaking slots during the Republican National Convention this week.

And in a year in which Republicans are touting a historically high number of female recruits — 90 women so far have made it onto the ballot in November, up from the record of 53 in 2004 — every candidate in a competitive House race who has spoken during the convention has been a man.

It’s not unusual for candidates in competitive races to shun their party’s convention. But a typical year will see more than a dozen candidates on stage, or heading breakout sessions, with special attention given to those considered to be rising stars. This year, the restrictions of the virtual format forced both parties to make tough decisions about whom to put at the podium.

Rather than provide a boost to candidates who could use a breakout moment or attention from donors, the Republican convention highlighted candidates who passed a different test: All are staunch allies of the president.

Campaign trail to convention ‘stage’

Former NFL player and Fox News personality Burgess Owens, who addressed the convention Wednesday night, was one of two candidates with a prime-time spot running in a district Republicans are targeting in the fall. Owens is taking on Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams, who represents a Utah district President Donald Trump carried by 7 percentage points in 2016.