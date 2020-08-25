Viewers tuning into the Republican National Convention this week will see a slate of Black candidates and GOP figures making the case that Democrats have failed Black voters.

The appearances, which started Monday with House candidate Kim Klasik of Maryland, Georgia Democratic state Rep. Vernon Jones and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, seek to offer a counterpoint to the Democrats’ heavy focus on diversity at their own convention last week.

Speakers on Monday argued that Republicans, through lower taxes and promotion of self-sufficiency, had more to offer Black communities than Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his party.

“Joe Biden believes we can’t think for ourselves, that the color of someone’s skin dictates their political views,” Klasik said. “We’re not buying the lies anymore. You and your party have neglected us for too long.”

That is a message Republicans have struggled to bring to the forefront as their standard bearer has expressed hostility toward the Black Lives Matter movement and embraced candidates with a history of making extreme statements on race and religion.