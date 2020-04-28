Mfume headed back to House as Cummings’ successor

Former congressman and NAACP president Kweisi Mfume is heading back to the House after a special election in Maryland on Tuesday made him both the successor and immediate predecessor of former House Oversight Chairman Elijah E. Cummings, who died in October.

Voters in Ohio on Tuesday also chose House nominees in primaries that were rescheduled at the last minute in mid-March. Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty easily beat back a challenge in the Columbus-based 3rd District from an opponent backed by the liberal Justice Democrats, while health care advocate Kate Schroder won the Democratic nomination in the Cincinnati-area 1st District to take on Republican Rep. Steve Chabot.

The elections were the first major test of a rapid shift to voting almost entirely by mail since the coronavirus pandemic forced states across the country to postpone or cancel in-person voting to control the spread of infections.

Official results in Maryland will not be released until May 8 to allow time for all ballots mailed by Tuesday’s deadline to be delivered and counted.

In the Baltimore-area 7th District, Mfume was leading Republican Kimber Klacik, 73 percent to 27 percent, with 40 percent of precincts reporting, when The Associated Press called the race.