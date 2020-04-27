Ballot scramble: Maryland, Ohio test rapid shift to all-mail voting

Voters in Maryland and Ohio are testing pandemic-era democracy this week, holding the first elections almost entirely by mail since the nation locked itself down and more than a dozen states halted or postponed in-person voting to thwart the spread of COVID-19.

In Maryland, where voting Tuesday is limited to a special election to fill the late Rep. Elijah E. Cummings’ heavily Democratic Baltimore-area seat, voting officials last week said the process was going smoothly, thanks to long hours and heroic efforts from staff members.

“We had to think of every minor detail about how we could do this, and the details keep changing,” said Donna Thewes, president of the board of elections in Howard County, one of the three counties voting in Maryland.

But Tuesday’s statewide primary in Ohio — rescheduled at the last minute in March — has been a scramble. Election boards have struggled to keep pace with an onslaught of mail-in ballots, while slower-than-expected mail delivery has threatened to upend the process completely.

“It’s been kind of the opposite of smooth,” said Mike Brickner, the Ohio state director of All Voting is Local, an organization aimed at voter access. “I’ve been joking with people that the last month or so has felt like the longest five years of my life.”