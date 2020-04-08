Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders drops campaign for president

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his presidential campaign Wednesday, clearing the way for former Vice President Joe Biden to win the Democratic nomination.

In a speech streamed over the Internet, the 78-year-old independent told supporters the ideas he pushed won support in states across the political spectrum, including a $15 minimum wage, health care for all, moving away from fossil fuels for energy and tuition-free college education.

“It was not long ago people considered these ideas radical and freakish,” Sanders said.

The announcement caps a surreal couple of weeks during which Sanders refused to clear the way for Biden, even as the mathematical odds of him winning the nomination became increasingly narrow and both campaigns shut down public events amid the national health crisis.

Sanders had been seen as the front-runner going into Super Tuesday on March 3, when Biden rallied from his poor showings in the earlier voting states. That was spurred by the rapid winnowing of the once-sprawling field after Biden convincingly won the South Carolina primary and caused the Democratic establishment — distressed at the prospect that a self-identified democratic socialist could win the nomination — to coalesce.