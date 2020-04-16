Vote-by-mail states don’t see the rampant fraud that alarms Trump

States are expecting an increase in voters wanting to mail in their ballots as the coronavirus pandemic has made in-person voting potentially dangerous. And some — most notably the president — have questioned whether mail-in ballots are secure.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said voting by mail has a high potential for voter fraud, despite recently casting an absentee ballot in Florida himself. But officials in states that conduct elections entirely by mail say fraud is extremely rare, and they also have measures in place to protect against ballot tampering.

The question for other states is whether, and how quickly, they can ramp up similar protections ahead of November.

Opportunity for fraud?

Trump and others questioning the security of mail-in ballots do have a recent, high-profile example in North Carolina's 9th District, where the 2018 election results were thrown out after a Republican political consultant was accused of tampering with absentee ballots.

Hans A. von Spakovsky, manager of the Election Reform Initiative at the conservative Heritage Foundation, said all-mail elections create opportunities for fraud because ballots aren't cast under the watchful eyes of election officials at polling places.