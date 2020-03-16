Ohio governor recommends postponing Tuesday’s primaries

Less than 24 hours before voters were set to head to the polls in Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine recommended in-person voting in the state’s primaries be postponed.

The Republican governor tweeted Monday afternoon that he was recommending that Tuesday’s primaries, which include presidential and congressional contests, be postponed until June 2.

“We cannot tell people to stay inside, but also tell them to go out and vote,” DeWine wrote. He also cited concerns about the health of poll workers.

DeWine noted in a Twitter thread that a lawsuit will be filed to postpone the election, and the ultimate decision would be made by a judge. The governor said that voters are still able to request absentee ballots and that votes already cast will be counted.

Ohio is one of four states holding elections Tuesday. Illinois is also scheduled to hold its presidential and congressional primaries, and Arizona and Florida are holding presidential primaries.