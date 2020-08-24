Jeff Flake: Conservatives better off with Biden than Trump

Former Sen. Jeff Flake on Monday offered fellow disaffected Republicans a reason to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden over President Donald Trump: that it’s the only viable path for conservatism to survive.

“Ask yourself, will we be in a better position to make the conservative case for governing after four more years of this administration?” the Arizona Republican said in a video message that was part of the rollout of Republicans for Biden on the first day of the Republican National Convention. “I think we all know the answer to that,” he said in announcing he would vote for Biden.

Flake was the headline name on the list of former Republican lawmakers that comprised a wide swath of the GOP, from elected party stalwarts like Sen. John W. Warner of Virginia and Rep. Mickey Edwards of Oklahoma to Charles Djou of Hawaii, who briefly served in Congress.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has cited Djou’s 2010 special election victory and the subsequent GOP takeover of the House majority as a parallel for 2020. (Djou did not win reelection to a full term in 2010, even while the GOP picked up more than 60 seats on its way to retaking the majority that year.)

Warner, the Virginia Republican and former chairman of the Armed Services Committee, endorsed Biden at the beginning of March. He also backed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 general election against Trump.