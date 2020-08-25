Sen. Susan Collins supports Trump, head of Maine GOP says

Sen. Susan Collins may be absent from this week’s Republican National Convention, but she supports President Donald Trump, according to the head of Maine’s Republican Party.

Maine GOP Chairperson Demi Kouzounas — when asked on a call arranged by a Trump campaign committee about Collins’ absence from the convention — said Monday that Collins supports Trump.

“They’re not mutually exclusive. I think they both have their jobs to do. They both support each other,” Kouzounas said on a Trump Victory call with reporters.

Representatives for Collins, a Maine Republican who is one of the most vulnerable senators running this year, did not respond to requests for comment. But the campaign of her Democratic opponent, state House Speaker Sara Gideon, did.

“Despite her refusal to tell Mainers who she’s voting for, Senator Collins has made her opinion on Donald Trump clear,” Maeve Coyle, a spokesperson for Gideon, said in an email to CQ Roll Call.