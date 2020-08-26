Surrounded by bales of hay with a tractor in the background, Sen. Joni Ernst took a turn in the national spotlight Wednesday to make her case for reelecting President Donald Trump.

“Folks, this election is a choice between two very different paths,” the Iowa Republican said in her address to the GOP convention, which was prerecorded in Des Moines.

“Freedom, prosperity and economic growth, under a Trump-Pence administration,” Ernst said. “Or the Biden-Harris path, paved by liberal coastal elites and radical environmentalists. An America where farmers are punished, jobs are destroyed and taxes crush the middle class.”

During her four-minute speech, Ernst praised the president’s response to a recent derecho, or massive wind storm often described as a “land hurricane,” that devastated Iowa. She also referenced her own relationship with Trump, saying, “For years, I’ve worked closely with the president for farmers in Iowa and across the country.”

While Ernst is among several of the president’s allies in Congress featured during this week’s convention, she is also the only vulnerable GOP senator to make a prime-time appearance. Several other senators have been featured in a program streamed online before the convention.