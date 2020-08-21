Showcasing GOP support isn’t just for the Democratic convention

Throughout the four-day convention that ended in fireworks in a Delaware parking lot Thursday night, it was clear that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is working to build a broad coalition that even includes disaffected Republicans.

And he isn’t alone.

The day after she won the Democratic nomination in Iowa’s 2nd District, former state Sen. Rita Hart released a list of 20 Republicans supporting her campaign. After winning the Democratic nod in the Kansas Senate race, state Sen. Barbara Bollier, a former Republican herself, released a TV ad featuring a GOP state legislator who said he was voting for her.

Biden showcased his own GOP support during the national convention this week, where he officially became the Democratic presidential nominee. The convention featured Republicans from former Ohio Gov. John Kasich to rank-and-file GOP voters who were supporting Biden over President Donald Trump, and a video highlighting Biden's bipartisan bond with the late Arizona Sen. John McCain.

Biden began his acceptance speech Thursday night with a pledge to work for all Americans.