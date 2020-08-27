RNC fact check: Pence distorts Biden’s positions

It’s true that the economic recovery from 2009 to 2016 was the slowest since World War II, and probably since the 1930s Depression as well. That’s not surprising considering that the country was recovering from the most severe economic downturn since the Depression itself.

But claiming that Trump “created” the “greatest economy” is a grandiose distortion.

Pence ignores the fact that the economy had been growing without interruption for seven years before Trump took office. As we noted when he was inaugurated, unemployment was already well below the historical norm, and the economy had already racked up the longest uninterrupted stretch of monthly job gains on record. Stock prices had doubled and tripled; the S&P 500 index had gained 166 percent even before Trump’s surprise election victory on Nov. 8, 2016.

Trump didn’t “create” any of that; it was given to him.

Job growth has continued under Trump, but at a slower pace. The economy added nearly 2.5 million jobs in the 12 months before Trump took office, Bureau of Labor Statistics figures show. It added just over 2 million during Trump’s first year. The unemployment rate continued to drop, from 4.7 percent when Trump took office to a 50-year low of 3.5 percent under Trump, before the COVID-19 pandemic sent it shooting up to the worst levels since the 1930s. It hit 14.7 petcent in April and stood at 10.2 percent last month — still worse than any month of the Obama-Biden administration.