RNC fact check: First night speakers spin

Overall economic growth hasn’t been exceptional either. The best year of Trump’s presidency saw 3% growth in real (inflation-adjusted) gross domestic product, according to recently revised figures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. That fell short of the 3.1% growth seen as recently as 2015, during then-President Barack Obama’s best year. As recently as 2004 and 2005, under George W. Bush, the economy grew 3.8% and 3.5%.

Trump Jr. began by saying that until recently the country was seeing the “greatest prolonged economic expansion in American history.” That’s true, but the historic boom began under Obama seven-and-a-half years before Trump took office, in June 2009, and ended just three years into the Trump presidency, in February 2020.

The expansion (as determined by the nonpartisan, independent National Bureau of Economic Research) lasted 128 months, topping the previous record expansion of 120 months. That one began late in George H. W. Bush’s term, ran the entire eight years of Bill Clinton’s presidency, and ended two months into the first term of Bush’s son George W. Bush.

Defunding the Police

Some speakers falsely claimed that Biden wants to defund the police, even though Biden has explicitly said that he does not. The charges are part of a Trump campaign strategy to suggest that a Biden administration would mean an unsafe America with crime out of control and unanswered 911 calls.

Trump has made this false claim many times, as have his campaign ads. But as we have written, Biden has said on a number of occasions that he is opposed to defunding the police, and a Biden spokesman told us the Democratic nominee supports more funding for police for some functions, such as initiatives to strengthen community relationships and for body-worn cameras. (As we’ve written, there is no agreed upon definition for the term “defund the police.” Some critics of the police really do want to abolish police forces and replace them with other forms of community safety entities. Others advocate shifting some money and functions away from police departments to social service agencies.)