ANALYSIS — I love looking ahead and trying to figure out future elections (which is good since I do it for a living). I even wrote about the 2022 Senate races seven months ago. But trying to handicap the 2024 presidential race is silliness and needs to stop. It’s simply far too early.

I’m not sure of anyone who’s confident enough in what will happen two months from now to bet more than a few dollars, yet this week’s Republican National Convention prompted a parade of folks to declare who will lead the Republican party four years from now.

“Nikki Haley walks in tonight as the probable GOP front runner in 2024,” tweeted former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer about the former ambassador to the United Nations and former South Carolina governor.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Donald Trump Jr. were also declared potential presidential candidates on Monday night. Tuesday night featured former Kansas congressman and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem are still to come. And of course we can’t forget Vice President Mike Pence.

Identifying ambitious politicians is the easy part. Handicapping the election is a bigger challenge. While you can compile a logical list of potential candidates, it’s simply too early to know the appetite of primary voters and the dynamic of the totality of the field.