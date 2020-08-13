At the Races: That’s the ticket

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

By Stephanie Akin, Bridget Bowman and Kate Ackley

The Democratic ticket is now set with presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden selecting California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. Republicans wasted no time tying vulnerable congressional Democrats to Harris’ more liberal policy positions. But Democrats see her providing a boost to down-ballot candidates by motivating the party’s base and helping with fundraising.

Biden’s announcement came less than one week before Democrats gather virtually for their party’s convention. We’ll be watching to see how much the battle for Congress comes up next week, especially since Biden made helping down-ballot candidates a central part of his case to primary voters.

Some emphasis on congressional races could come during Monday night’s “We the People” program. Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who chairs the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, is slated to speak. So is Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, the most vulnerable senator running for reelection. But Jones is so far the only lawmaker or candidate in a competitive race who was announced as a prime-time speaker.