Biden chooses Kamala Harris as vice presidential nominee

Sen. Kamala Harris will be the first Black woman to be a major party nominee for vice president, joining former Vice President Joe Biden on the 2020 Democratic ticket.

The Democrat from Oakland, California, who was a contender for the presidential nomination herself, was among the favorites to be selected as Biden’s vice presidential running mate.

The Biden campaign announced the news Tuesday afternoon, calling Harris “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.”

The daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother, Harris will also be the first Asian American on a major party presidential ticket.

Much has been made of a primary debate confrontation between Biden and Harris in which she criticized his civil rights record, but Biden said last week that Harris was still very much in contention for the nod.