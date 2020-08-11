Sen. Kamala Harris in pictures

Sen. Kamala Harris will be the first Black woman to be a major party nominee for vice president and the first Asian American on a presidential ticket, after presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced her as his running mate pick Tuesday.

The California Democrat was first elected to the Senate in 2016. Here’s a look back at her time on Capitol Hill and beyond, as captured by CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists.

Harris, as a senator-elect, is surrounded by reporters in the Capitol on Nov. 16, 2016, after the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership elections. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Biden poses with Harris and her family during her mock swearing-in ceremony in January 2017. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Harris questions former FBI Director James B. Comey on June 8, 2017, during a Senate Intelligence hearing on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Harris leaves the Senate floor on March 14, 2019, after the chamber voted to block President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration on the southern border. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Harris and chef José Andres hug after running into each other in the Dirksen Building on May 23, 2019. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

As a contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, Harris speaks at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 10, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Harris walks to the Senate chamber on Jan. 27 for the start of Trump’s impeachment trial proceedings. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Harris arrives at the Senate carriage entrance on Jan. 29 for the continuation of Trump’s impeachment trial. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Harris leaves the Capitol on Feb. 3 after the conclusion of impeachment trial proceedings. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Harris, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker join other Senate Democrats in the Capitol’s Emancipation Hall on June 4 for a moment of silence to honor the lives of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and other victims of racial injustice. The 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence represented the amount of time Floyd was kept pinned to the ground in Minneapolis police custody. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)