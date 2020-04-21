Directing Florida county’s coronavirus response puts spotlight on House candidate

Late last week, as President Donald Trump fired off a series of tweets calling for the “liberation” of states with stay-at-home orders, Carlos Gimenez, a Florida mayor and congressional candidate, laid the foundation to start reopening parks.

It was a tricky calculation. Miami-Dade County is the epicenter of Florida’s COVID-19 crisis, and the number of cases is rising. But area hospitals were reporting plenty of open beds for infected patients. Residents were eager to return to public swimming pools and golf courses. And Trump and a growing chorus of conservative commentators were calling for a speedy revival of business as usual.

Gimenez has the polling and fundraising advantage in a three-way Republican primary to challenge freshman Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in a battleground district in November. That makes him one of the only state or local officials in the country guiding their community’s coronavirus response while also running for Congress.

Republicans see it as an opportunity to boost his profile and tout his credentials from decades in public service that includes working as a fire chief and a county commissioner. Democrats, though, are tracking missteps that they say show his political allegiance to Trump and Republican governor Ron DeSantis outweigh his concern about what’s right for his community.

Although neither side has broached the subject in their campaigns, Gimenez’s position demonstrates just how much local response to the pandemic has been politicized.