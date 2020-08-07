What just happened in Tennessee’s Democratic Senate primary?

While Tennessee voters were watching the hotly contested and sometimes ugly Republican Senate primary, a major upset was taking place on the Democratic ticket.

Army veteran James Mackler, the presumed front-runner who raised over $2.1 million and was endorsed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, finished third in a five-way field with 24 percent behind lawyer Robin Kimbrough at 27 percent and winner Marquita Bradshaw, who got 36 percent after raising a fraction of his total.

“With less than $25,000, we beat a million-dollar budget because people lent their resources and worked their networks,” Bradshaw said Thursday night in an impromptu press conference outside her home. “Grassroot organizing along with the proper budget is going to flip this U.S. Senate seat and make history.”

Bradshaw is an environmental activist and organizer who graduated from the University of Memphis. The Memphis native ran an almost entirely volunteer campaign, which focused on environmental equity issues and health care and a justice overhaul.

She is the first Black woman to be nominated for statewide office by either major political party in Tennessee.