FEC set to lose its quorum again

That didn’t last long.

The Federal Election Commission, which just recently regained enough members to conduct such routine official business as meetings, is losing yet another commissioner, sidelining the agency tasked with enforcing election laws in a pivotal presidential election year.

GOP commissioner Caroline Hunter is departing on July 3, according to a resignation letter first reported by Politico. That will leave the agency with three members; a quorum requires four commissioners.

Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, the top Republican on the House Administration panel, which has jurisdiction over federal election matters, said he was concerned the agency would not have a quorum again before the November elections.

“It just goes to the point we’ve been making for a while that we certainly hope that the administration could get some nominations to get a quorum,” Davis said. “I want to thank Commissioner Hunter for her service. She did a great job; sad to see her go. But at the same time, I’d like to press for more urgency in getting a full commission so that they can operate.”