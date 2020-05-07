Senate moves a step closer to restoring FEC quorum

The Senate Rules and Administration panel voted Thursday 9-to-1 along party lines to advance the nomination of Texas GOP lawyer James “Trey” Trainor III to join the Federal Election Commission.

That vote tally was of the senators voting in person, with ranking Democrat Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota the only official “no,” though she indicated unofficial, uncounted “no” votes for her fellow Democrats who did not attend.

If confirmed by the full Senate, Trainor, who represented President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016, would restore a quorum at the commission, which has been mostly incapacitated since September with just three of what should be six commissioners serving. A quorum of four is needed for the commission to hold meetings and conduct enforcement action.

The FEC has, however, carried on with public disclosures.

“Confirming Mr. Trainor will restore partisan parity at the commission, in addition to giving the commission a critical fourth vote in order to conduct its business,” said Sen. Roy Blunt, the Missouri Republican who chairs the panel, during Thursday’s committee vote.