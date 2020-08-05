Primaries in Tennessee for Senate and the 1st District in the House have attracted big fields, a lot of money and some ugliness as voters on Thursday pick nominees to replace retiring Republicans Sen. Lamar Alexander and Rep. Phil Roe.

Millions have been spent in the Senate race, which drew high-profile endorsements for Bill Hagerty, a former ambassador to Japan, and insurgent candidate Manny Sethi, an orthopedic surgeon. The two exchanged blows over the airwaves challenging each other’s conservative bonafides.

A Trafalgar Group poll, released in early July, showed Hagerty with a slim 42 percent lead over Sethi’s 39 percent. The poll’s margin of error was 2.92 percentage points.

Hagerty had spent $9.7 million on the race by mid-July while Sethi spent $4.2 million. Another $4.2 million in independent expenditures were distributed in the race, with $1.7 million going to support Hagerty and $2.5 million to support Sethi.

One of Hagerty’s newest ads claims Sethi didn’t contribute to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and says he’s “too liberal for Tennessee.” Trump carried the Volunteer State by 26 points in 2016.