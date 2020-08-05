Tennessee primaries: Lots of candidates, and some ugliness, in GOP fights for open seats
Republican retirements in Senate and 1st District in House attract big field
Primaries in Tennessee for Senate and the 1st District in the House have attracted big fields, a lot of money and some ugliness as voters on Thursday pick nominees to replace retiring Republicans Sen. Lamar Alexander and Rep. Phil Roe.
Millions have been spent in the Senate race, which drew high-profile endorsements for Bill Hagerty, a former ambassador to Japan, and insurgent candidate Manny Sethi, an orthopedic surgeon. The two exchanged blows over the airwaves challenging each other’s conservative bonafides.
A Trafalgar Group poll, released in early July, showed Hagerty with a slim 42 percent lead over Sethi’s 39 percent. The poll’s margin of error was 2.92 percentage points.
Hagerty had spent $9.7 million on the race by mid-July while Sethi spent $4.2 million. Another $4.2 million in independent expenditures were distributed in the race, with $1.7 million going to support Hagerty and $2.5 million to support Sethi.
One of Hagerty’s newest ads claims Sethi didn’t contribute to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and says he’s “too liberal for Tennessee.” Trump carried the Volunteer State by 26 points in 2016.
Sethi narrates one of his own ads decrying Hagerty’s attack ads before tying him to Mitt Romney, whose vote for Trump’s impeachment has made him a common villain in some GOP primary races. Hagerty donated to and had a role in Romey’s 2008 presidential run.
“End of the day, it’s about who you believe, me or Mitt Romney’s guy,” Sethi says in the ad.
Trump, who gave Hagerty his endorsement in July 2019, is appearing with his Senate pick Wednesday night in a tele-town hall.
Hagerty also has the endorsement of Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, while Sethi picked up endorsements from GOP Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Texas’ Ted Cruz.
For Democrats, former U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot and Tennessee National Guardsman James Mackler is leading the primary field.
House heat
Trump has not endorsed anyone in the 1st District race. But candidates seeking the Republican nomination are putting as little daylight as possible between themselves and the president, touting themselves as Trump’s defender and attacking their opponents as “swamp creatures.”
The crowded field includes outsider Diana Harshbarger, who has largely self-financed, and Timothy Hill, a state legislator backed by the anti-tax Club for Growth.
[Race to succeed Roe gets tight as candidates spend big, and hit hard]
The primary is likely to determine who voters will send to Washington in November in the area that has chosen a Republican for more than a century.
Harshbarger, a pharmacist who has never held office, has emphasized her outsider status and attacked challengers Hill and Rusty Crowe, who has been a member of the Tennessee General Assembly since the 1990s.
The House race, eclipsed by the Senate brawl, has been lower profile, but did attract the Club for Growth, which spent about $858,000 supporting Hill and opposing Harshbarger and Crowe, Federal Election Commission data shows.
A poll by the Club for Growth found Hill leading the field followed by Harshbarger and Crowe, with all three within the margin of error. Another poll by a consulting firm published by WJHL found Harshberger ahead, followed by Crowe and Hill.
The Associated Press reports the only Democrat actively campaigning for the House seat is U.S. Air Force veteran Blair Walsingham.
Moderate challenged
In the 5th District, Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper faces a primary challenge for the first time in a decade, according to the Tennessean.
Cooper is one of the top 10 Democratic moderates who broke with their party the most often, according to CQ Roll Call vote studies. He faces Keeda Haynes, a Black legal advisor and former public defender who became an attorney after being incarcerated for a crime she says she did not commit.
The progressive challenger, who raised $101,000 to Cooper's $692,000, is joined by Joshua Rawlings who trails even further behind in fundraising.