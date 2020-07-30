Race to succeed Roe gets tight as candidates spend big, and hit hard

President Donald Trump hasn't endorsed any candidate in the race to succeed Rep. Phil Roe in Tennessee's 1st District, but viewers watching TV ads from Republicans running in the Aug. 6 primary might wonder whether he's endorsed several of them.

With early voting now underway, candidates have been touting themselves as Trump's defender and attacking opponents as "forked tongue" politicians who increase taxes and are beholden to special interests. The crowded field includes outsider Diana Harshbarger, who has already spent $1.3 million of her own money, and Timothy Hill, a state legislator backed by the anti-tax Club for Growth.

Despite the pandemic, turnout for early voting has been higher than it was in 2016, according to media reports.

The district in eastern Tennessee is currently represented by the six-term Rep. Phil Roe, who is retiring. Voters have chosen a Republican to represent them in the House every time they've gone to the polls since 1880, which effectively makes the primary almost more important than the November election.

Harshbarger, a pharmacist who has never held office, aired several ads touting her outsider acumen and attacking candidates including Hill and Rusty Crowe, who has been a member of the Tennessee General Assembly since the 1990s.