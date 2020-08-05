National Democrats backed winners in Senate primaries. Now what?

National Democrats continued their perfect primary streak Tuesday with party-backed candidates winning Senate nominations in Arizona and Kansas.

Both retired astronaut Mark Kelly and state Sen. Barbara Bollier were endorsed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee before Tuesday’s primaries. Kelly was unopposed in his bid take on Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally, while Bollier easily dispatched a primary challenger in Kansas.

The DSCC has been particularly aggressive in picking favorites this election cycle, endorsing 15 candidates before their primaries. Eleven have faced primaries so far, and all won their party’s nominations.

With most of the contested Senate primaries in the rear-view mirror, the candidates the DSCC endorsed now have to prove the committee was right to weigh in, while also uniting the party after some contentious races. Some Democrats don’t think that will be a problem.

“If you’re a Democrat, you want to send a message to Donald Trump,” said Jared Leopold, a Democratic strategist who worked for the DSCC in 2010. “Certainly, you should fight for the candidate you believe in in the primary. But the vast majority of people recognize the stakes for both the presidential and Senate races this November.”