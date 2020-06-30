McGrath prevails in Kentucky Senate primary, will face McConnell

Retired Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath belatedly won the Democratic primary in Kentucky on Tuesday to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November, setting up a long-anticipated race that had recently been in doubt.

McGrath’s support and campaign war chest were too much for Charles Booker, a Black state representative from Louisville who accumulated support and key endorsements as protests over police killings took center stage in Kentucky and across the country.

Booker was not able to get enough primary votes in Louisville and Lexington to overcome McGrath’s strength in less populated parts of the commonwealth.

McGrath was leading Booker, 45 percent to 43 percent, when The Associated Press called the race Tuesday afternoon, a week after primary day. Most votes were cast through mail-in absentee ballots, and officials in key parts of the state waited a week to receive and count them before releasing results.

McGrath, who had the backing of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, was the sought-after candidate in the race after coming about 3 points short of ousting Republican Rep. Andy Barr in the Lexington-based 6th District in 2018.