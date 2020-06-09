Democrats split over choice to challenge McConnell

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Democratic Kentucky Senate candidate Charles Booker on Tuesday, breaking with the party’s senatorial committee on the best choice to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Booker, a state representative who supports “Medicare for All,” is battling Marine veteran Amy McGrath and eight other Democrats in the June 23 primary. McGrath, who had $14.8 million in her campaign account on March 31, has the support of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

“Charles Booker is running for Senate & building the kind of principled, inclusive, and winning coalition in Kentucky that can inspire positive change,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. “The US Senate will be a better place with him in it. I’m proud to endorse him.”

The tweet linked to a fundraising page, which could be the chief value of the endorsement if liberal donors around the country send money to Booker. As of March 31, he had just $70,000 in his campaign account.

Booker released an ad this week saying that Kentucky “needs a real Democrat” and accusing McGrath of being a “pro-Trump Democrat.”