Greenfield’s opponents have criticized the outside involvement. Franken pressed her in a recent debate to renounce outside spending in the race. Greenfield responded: “I can’t control at this point in time what dark money groups do.” She noted that she supports overhauling campaign finance laws and does not accept corporate PAC money.

Despite the criticism from her opponents, the early spending from outside groups could help Greenfield if she wins the primary by boosting her name recognition and approval ratings before Republicans go on the attack.

Democratic groups similarly spent early in the North Carolina Democratic primary to bolster the DSCC’s pick, former state Sen. Cal Cunningham, in the race to take on GOP Sen. Thom Tillis. While Republicans cheered that Democrats were spending money that could have been used in the general election, some Democrats believe the early spending helped increase Cunningham’s name recognition. Recent polls have shown the North Carolina race is close, and some Democrats say early spending in Iowa could have the same impact on Greenfield.

Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC aligned with the DSCC that can accept and spend unlimited amounts as long as it does not coordinate efforts with campaigns, has spent nearly $6.7 million supporting Greenfield, mostly airing positive spots to highlight her background, which could dovetail to a general election message. Greenfield has often stressed protecting Medicare and Social Security, saying Social Security helped her family survive when her first husband, a phone lineman, was killed on the job.

“I think it speaks more to the fact that Iowa is a relatively inexpensive state for advertising,” Iowa Democratic consultant Jeff Link, who is not working with any of the candidates, said of the outside spending. “And when you can define yourself first, it’s a huge competitive advantage. I think that’s what’s driving it more than anything else.”