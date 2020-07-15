MJ Hegar wins runoff take on Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn

Air Force veteran MJ Hegar won the Democratic Senate primary runoff in Texas on Tuesday, advancing to face Republican incumbent John Cornyn in November.

Hegar’s victory was the second win of the night for a preferred candidate of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon easily won the Democratic nomination to take on GOP Sen. Susan Collins.

With an estimated 78 percent of precincts reporting, Hegar was leading state Sen. Royce West 52 percent to 48 percent when The Associated Press called the race.

Hegar had a financial advantage in the race, leveraging her donor base from an unsuccessful House campaign in 2018, when she came close to unseating GOP Rep. John Carter in a district that had backed President Donald Trump by 13 points two years earlier. She also had help in the Senate primary, including from the DSCC and EMILY’s List.

Despite the backing of the national party, Hegar said she was the underdog in the race since West was a longtime politician, representing a Dallas-based seat in the state Senate since 1993.