National Democrats got their preferred Senate candidate in Maine on Tuesday night, with state House Speaker Sara Gideon set to take on Sen. Susan Collins and reap a windfall raised to defeat her.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee had endorsed Gideon and Air Force veteran MJ Hegar in Texas in races that were decided Tuesday. Hegar won her primary runoff and will face GOP Sen. John Cornyn in November.

Democrats also found out who their most vulnerable senator will face in November, with Alabama Republicans choosing former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville to challenge Sen. Doug Jones. Tuberville ended former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ bid to take back the seat he gave up to join President Donald Trump’s administration.

Collins is one of two Republicans running for reelection in states Hillary Clinton carried in 2016.

She’s been campaigning forcefully against Gideon for months, long before the primary officially set the matchup. The seat is well within Democrats’ grasp, as Collins’ reputation for independence and political moderation has foundered in the highly charged, deeply polarized Trump era. Resistance to the president and nominees Collins voted to confirm, especially Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, helped fuel her decline as much as Gideon’s rise.