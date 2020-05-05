Loeffler, Daines and Markey join list of 10 most vulnerable senators

In a sign Republicans knew Tillis needed help, a GOP super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, spent more than $2.5 million — through yet another outside group — to promote a more liberal candidate in this year’s Democratic primary. The goal was to force the front-runner, ultimate nominee Cal Cunningham, and his supporters to spend their money earlier than they otherwise would have. Tillis has taken a moderate tone to campaigning amid the pandemic, including running an ad touting his bipartisan work on relief legislation. Cunningham, an Army veteran and former state senator, raised more money in the first quarter, but Tillis had $6.5 million on hand on March 31 to the Democrat’s $3 million.

It’s hard to overstate how much Collins’ political fortunes have changed as she has sought to navigate the volatile Trump era while preserving her reputation as an independent-minded moderate. She voted to acquit the president on impeachment charges and cast a pivotal confirmation vote in 2018 to put Brett M. Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court amid allegations of a long-ago sexual assault. Such votes helped fuel fundraising by her most likely opponent, Democrat Sara Gideon, the state House speaker, who outraised Collins in the first quarter. Collins still had more cash on hand, $5.6 million to Gideon’s $4.6 million on March 31. Outside groups are lining up to spend big in the state.

Loeffler’s campaign has been reeling since the March revelation that she sold $20 million in stocks after attending a closed-door coronavirus briefing. She has tried to control the damage, but the scandal could boost GOP Rep. Doug Collins in the November special election in which candidates from all parties run on the same ballot. Loeffler was appointed to the vacant seat by Gov. Brian Kemp despite Trump’s preference for Collins. Both were outraised in the first quarter by Democrat Raphael Warnock, but Loeffler has significant personal wealth, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee continues to support her. With more than 20 candidates in the race and none likely to clear 50 percent, Loeffler would need a top-two finish to make a January runoff.

Republicans, who are mostly on defense under the 2020 Senate map, have targeted Peters because he’s in a battleground state where Trump eked out a victory four years ago. Peters has responded with record-setting fundraising, though his presumed opponent, GOP Army veteran John James, has continued to best him in quarterly fundraising hauls. James lost a 2018 race to Sen. Debbie Stabenow by 7 points. Peters had $8.8 million on hand to James’ $8.6 million on March 31. But James has collected more money, $5.2 million, from donors giving less than $200. His fundraising strength speaks, in part, to Republicans’ scant opportunities for Senate pickups this year.

Unlike some Republicans who’ve known for months they were at risk, Daines became vulnerable in March when Bullock threw his hat in. Then the pandemic disrupted campaigning, and Bullock remained in the spotlight, directing his state’s response as governor. That could help — or hurt — him in November. The GOP’s also going to use comments he made during his unsuccessful bid for the presidency, including his support for an assault rifle ban and saying that Washington “is captured by dark money” on gun policy, climate change and prescription drug costs. Bullock’s $3.2 million on March 31 trailed Daines’ $5.6 million. But Bullock raised it in a matter of weeks.