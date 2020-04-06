Ratings change: Senate races shift toward Democrats

While coronavirus news is rightfully saturating the headlines, the 2020 elections are going to happen this fall and will arguably be more important than ever.

Even though most attention is focused on President Donald Trump, his White House’s response to COVID-19, and his reelection, the Senate majority remains firmly in play. Race rating changes in Colorado, Maine and New Hampshire — all toward Democrats — further solidify the Senate battlefield.

Some Republicans believe GOP senators could see a boost from the coronavirus crisis because it’s an opportunity to demonstrate tangible work being done by Congress, including dispersing cash. Only time (and future polling) will tell whether that scenario is playing out. It’s more likely that the most competitive Senate races are influenced by the voter sentiment toward the president, including his handling of the crisis.

GOP Sen. Cory Gardner should be regarded as an underdog in Colorado, where the race has moved to Tilts Democratic from Toss-up. Republicans are confident they have the better candidate in the likely general election matchup between the senator and former Denver mayor/former Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper, but the numbers are working against Gardner.

He’s been trailing Hickenlooper for months, and it will be difficult for him to climb back with the state’s political lean working against him. Trump lost Colorado by 5 points in 2016, and he’ll likely struggle there again. Gardner can win this race but to continue rating it a Toss-up would be overstating his chances of winning a second term.