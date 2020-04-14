Tillis challenger Cunningham raises nearly $4.4M in first quarter

Democrat Cal Cunningham, who is seeking to unseat North Carolina GOP Sen. Thom Tillis in November, will report raising nearly $4.4 million during the first quarter of 2020, his campaign told CQ Roll Call.

Cunningham, who won the state’s March 3 primary, finished that month with about $3 million in his bank account as candidates face an increasingly uncertain fundraising environment because of the the coronavirus pandemic. The race is among the nation’s most competitive Senate contests and is drawing significant expenditures from super PACs and other outside groups.

Tillis’ campaign has not yet released its fundraising totals from the first quarter, but the incumbent reported $5.4 million in cash on hand as of Feb. 12, according to disclosures with the Federal Election Commission. Through Dec. 31, the most Tillis raised for his reelection effort in a single quarter was $1.9 million. Overall, he has raised nearly $6.9 million between Jan. 1, 2019, and Feb. 12, 2020, FEC records show.

Tillis has also entered into joint fundraising ventures with other vulnerable GOP incumbents, including Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner.

Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the Tillis-Cunningham race a Toss-up.