Dissecting the Tillis memo on North Carolina’s Senate race

ANALYSIS — Having written about campaigns and elections for the past 40 years, nothing perks me up more than a campaign memo. Usually filled with half-truths, misleading assessments and unflattering characterizations of the opponent, these memos sometimes offer a useful tidbit or two.

A memo from North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis’ campaign manager, Luke Blanchard, dated March 4, the day after the state’s primary set the general election matchup, is long and detailed, and I can’t possibly dissect all of it in 1,000 words. So I’ll scrutinize the most interesting parts.

Not surprisingly, the overview asserts that the Republican senator’s campaign “is in a very strong position both internally in terms of organization and resources, and externally in terms of the candidates’ positions on the issues.”

It also asserts that Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham “enters the general election fully embracing the radical liberal agenda and having had to spend heavily in the primary.”