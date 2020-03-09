Rating change: Bullock against Daines puts Montana in play

The first obvious difference is that this isn’t a comeback for Bullock. Former Sen. Evan Bayh of Indiana, former Sen. Russ Feingold of Wisconsin, and former Gov. Ted Strickland of Ohio had all been out of office for six years before they lost Senate races. Former Gov. Phil Bredesen had been out of office for eight years before losing a Tennessee Senate bid in 2018. Bullock is the incumbent governor of Montana, re-elected in 2016.

Republicans even compare Bullock to former Gov. John Hickenlooper, who is challenging GOP Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado, as if it were a slight. Similar to Bullock however, Hickenlooper has been out of office a little more than a year, and he has a legitimate chance of winning this November.

Bullock’s current title gives him an advantage the other failed candidates didn’t have- an office to command attention without relying solely on media coverage of the campaign trail, and a way of demonstrating relevance rather than rehashing the past. Bullock can run as a political outsider against a Washington insider.

It won’t be easy for Democrats either. Bullock has to run in a federal race, with a different set of issues, and control of the Senate on the line. Some Montanans who supported Bullock for governor a time or two may not be as excited about making Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York the new majority leader.

Bullock will also have to answer for some statements he made and stances he took during his brief presidential run. And he’ll have to do it in a state Donald Trump won by 20 points in 2016. Bullock conceivably will need to convince at least 50,000 people who are going to vote to give the president a second term to also support a Senate candidate who was in favor of ending Trump’s presidency before his first term ended.