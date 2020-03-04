The Democratic presidential primary remained in flux after Super Tuesday, but one thing was certain: The field is even smaller now, with former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg out of the race.

Bloomberg’s allies in Congress believe he’ll remain engaged in 2020, particularly in down-ballot races where he can make a substantial impact.

In 2018, Bloomberg spent an estimated $112 million on House and Senate races through super PACs and direct contributions to candidates and other groups, according to The New York Times. He spent roughly five times that amount on his 2020 presidential bid, which lasted just three and a half months.

In a speech endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Bloomberg pledged not to “walk away from the most important political fight of my life,” but he didn’t elaborate on his future plans. A source with his campaign told CQ Roll Call that the campaign maintains that it will keep offices open and field organizers on the ground in “key battleground states.”

Bloomberg’s supporters in Congress said they were hopeful he would leverage his seemingly endless resources to help Democrats up and down the ballot.