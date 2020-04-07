Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s leading Democratic challenger easily outpaced him in first-quarter fundraising, but the Senate majority leader has no shortage of cash in his campaign war chest.

Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath’s campaign said Tuesday that the retired Marine fighter pilot had raised $12.8 million in the three months ended March 31, compared with a total of $7.45 million announced by McConnell’s campaign.

McGrath has now raised $29.8 million overall, compared with $25.6 for the Republican incumbent, according to numbers provided by the two campaigns.

Past leading Democratic challengers to McConnell have generally had little trouble raising money from donors eager to try to unseat the Senate leader, who is seeking a seventh term.

The two campaigns said they had roughly the same amount of cash on hand at March 31. Disclosures of who gave them the money and how they spent it from January through March are due with the Federal Election Commission next week.