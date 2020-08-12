How will Kamala Harris impact the rest of the Democratic ticket?

The fundraising email from California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris hit inboxes Tuesday evening with the subject line “Proud to announce.” But it wasn’t about Harris making history as her party’s vice presidential nominee.

“I’m excited to let you know ... that I’m proudly endorsing Cindy Axne for Congress!” read the email, touting the Iowa Democrat who is in a hotly contested reelection race in the Des Moines-based 3rd District.

Axne's fundraising blast epitomized how Democrats in competitive House and Senate races could tap into the energy surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden’s decision to choose Harris as his running mate. The announcement appeared to be a fundraising boon for Democrats on Tuesday, with $10.8 million flowing through the ActBlue platform, according to The New York Times. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee also had its best online fundraising day ever.

Biden campaign spokesman Matt Hill said in a statement to CQ Roll Call that Biden has been building a coalition "to not only beat Donald Trump, but to elect Democrats up and down the ballot."

Harris, he said, "lifts up women of color across the country, and supercharges the path to victory for our campaign and Democrats running everywhere."