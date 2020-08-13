Election officials ‘prepare for the worst’ as congressional aid talks stall

With the White House and Capitol Hill Democrats seemingly deadlocked on legislation to help the unemployed and businesses reeling from the pandemic, election officials around the country are watching anxiously because there is bipartisan agreement that voting in November is going to be more complicated and expensive.

Election Assistance Commission Chairman Ben Hovland said election costs could be "unprecedented" due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and high turnout for the presidential election. And those costs come as states are seeing tax revenues plummet.

Hovland said every election official he has talked to, regardless of political party, has said additional funding is needed to prepare for a surge in voting by mail and the extra staff and protective equipment needed to make polling places safe. Grants intended to improve election security may be used instead to pay for pandemic-related costs, he said. The need for more funding than the $400 million Congress allocated in March is also frequently discussed during the National Association of Secretaries of State's weekly conference calls.

"I think that election officials also know that they need to plan like they're not going to get [more funding]," Hovland said Tuesday in a phone interview. "You know, the old adage of plan for the worst and hope for the best."

Hovland and other experts and advocates warned that further delay or a failure to provide any additional funds could exacerbate problems that plagued some recent primaries, including long lines at polling places and long waits for results.