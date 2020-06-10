Georgia election administrators were working their way through hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots Wednesday as advocates argued the long lines that kept polls open past 10 p.m. in some places the previous night reinforced the need for more action in Washington to ensure November’s election goes smoothly.

“What happened yesterday was a catastrophe,” Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff said. “It was an embarrassment, and it was an affront to basic constitutional principles.”

Ossoff, who was declared the winner of the Democratic primary late Wednesday, was part of a chorus of Democrats who said the confusion at the polls in the Peach State represented deliberate voter disenfranchisement. They noted that many of the longest lines were concentrated in black and brown Atlanta suburbs where hundreds of polling places had already been closed after the 2013 Supreme Court decision that overturned a section of the Voting Rights Act requiring federal approval before changing voting laws in Georgia and other states.

Republican state officials have shot back that it was up to county officials — many of them in areas controlled by Democrats — to ensure that elections flowed smoothly. The state, however, had introduced new voting machines for the election. Inadequate training on the new equipment and consolidated polling sites because of the coronavirus contributed to long lines despite efforts by the state to encourage voting by mail.

Georgia’s problems evoked similar scenes in Wisconsin after the state, embroiled in a partisan dispute between the Democratic governor and the GOP-controlled Legislature, held in-person elections April 7 during a statewide stay-at-home order. Other states have worked to rapidly switch to mostly mail-in ballots to protect voters from the virus, and some saw long lines of voters who didn’t get their ballots or didn’t want to use them. Long lines were reported Tuesday in Nevada, for example, and returns there were delayed as well.