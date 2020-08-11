Omar wins as matchups are set for Minnesota, Wisconsin battlegrounds

Minnesota Democrat Ilhan Omar, one of the most progressive members of the House, has thwarted a primary challenger who raised millions of dollars amid the national backlash against her celebrity.

Her victory Tuesday over lawyer Antone Melton-Meaux, by far the best-funded of the four Democrats who took on the freshman lawmaker, was also a vindication for the so-called squad of progressive female freshmen who have sought to push House leadership to the left.

Omar is the last of three squad members to face primary challengers in a cycle that has seen three Democratic incumbents fall to challengers backed by progressive groups. President Donald Trump lost her Minneapolis-based district by 55 points in 2016, so Omar’s nomination all but assures her a second term in Congress

In other primaries Tuesday, voters decided the matchups for these races that could be competitive in the fall:

Republicans in Minnesota chose Army veteran Kendall Qualls to take on freshman Democrat Dean Phillips;

House Agriculture Chairman Collin C. Peterson was renominated easily, and will face Republican Michelle Fischbach, a former Minnesota lieutenant governor; and

Wisconsin Republicans picked retired Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden to challenge longtime Democratic Rep. Ron Kind.

Omar beats well-funded challenger

Omar was leading the five-person field in Minnesota’s 5th District, which encompasses Minneapolis, with 57 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race at 9:23 p.m. Central time.