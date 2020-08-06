At the Races: Three months to go

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

By Stephanie Akin, Bridget Bowman and Kate Ackley

While it may be hard to believe in this pandemic time warp, Election Day is three months away! That means we have our new lists of the 10 most vulnerable senators and 10 most vulnerable House members. While we don’t include open seats that are likely to flip, the exercise does give us a chance to talk to campaign strategists in both parties and get a 30,000-foot view of the battle for Congress. These lists also provide a snapshot of how much the political environment has — or hasn’t — changed.

Three months out, the first half of our list of most vulnerable senators looks identical to our list marking one year until Election Day. But there’s been quite a bit of movement on the second half of the list, underscoring how a tumultuous political environment and President Donald Trump’s dropping poll numbers are creating headaches for Republicans. Michigan Democrat Gary Peters falls off our latest list, while Georgia Republican David Perdue was added back on.

There’s been an even more dramatic shift in the battle for the House, with some Democrats now thinking 2020 might be an even better year for the party than 2018. Eight of the 10 most vulnerable incumbents one year out from Election Day were Democrats. With three months to go, our list has an even number of Republicans and Democrats, with California GOP Rep. Mike Garcia taking the top spot.