Carolyn Maloney prevails in primary after weeks of vote counting

New York Democratic Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney has won her primary after six weeks of vote counting in the 12th District.

New York City Board of Elections spokeswoman Valerie Vazquez confirmed Tuesday night that the board certified Maloney as the primary winner. The board also certified that New York City Councilmember Ritchie Torres won the Democratic primary in the open 15th District.

Maloney led Suraj Patel, a former hotel executive and ex-campaign aide for President Barack Obama, by 3,700 votes when the results were certified on Tuesday, according to Maloney's campaign.

"This has been a historic election, with historic turnout and participation — and a historic wait time for results," Maloney said in a statement. "We’ve learned many lessons for November, and must take a number of actions to protect the safety of our vote in the general election.”

Maloney was one of several Democratic incumbents in New York City facing challenges from their own party. Patel also ran unsuccessfully against Maloney in 2018, but she defeated him by more than 8,600 votes.