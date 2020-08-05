Arizona primaries set matchups in targeted House races

Arizona will be a crucial battleground in the race for the White House and the Senate, but each party is also targeting a House seat in the Grand Canyon State.

Tuesday’s primaries set the matchups in the 1st District, which Democrats are defending, and the 6th District, where a scandal-plagued Republican is running for reelection. Also on Tuesday, retired astronaut and Navy veteran Mark Kelly officially won the Democratic nod, running unopposed in the primary to take on appointed GOP Sen. Martha McSally.

While the Senate race may grab more attention ahead of November, the House races also underscore where each party is looking to make gains.

Republicans believe their path to the House majority runs through Democratic-held seats that President Donald Trump carried in 2016, including the expansive 1st District, which covers much of northern and eastern Arizona.

Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran, a former police officer and co-chairman of the fiscally conservative Blue Dog Coalition, fended off a primary challenge from his left in former Flagstaff City Councilmember Eva Putzova on Tuesday. O’Halleran was leading with 59 percent when The Associated Press called the race.